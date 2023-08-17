इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 10:15:32      انڈین آواز
Four-day Youth 20 Summit begins in Varanasi

MinistryThe four-day Youth 20 Summit began today at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the framework of India’s G20 Presidency. The Y20 Summit is the culmination of various meetings including the Inception Meeting at Guwahati, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to this main Summit.

However, the Summit will be formally inaugurated tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will also attend the event. Around 125 delegates from G20 countries, Guest countries and International Organizations are participating in the four-day Summit. Today on the first day of the meeting the delegates were taken to the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University where they visited the Supercomputing Center and Precision Engineering Hub.

During the Summit, the participating delegates will discuss five identified themes of Y20. The themes include Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction. The Y20 Summit will bring together youth experts, decision makers and youth representatives from G20 countries to negotiate, finalize and sign the Y20 Communiqué created from the conclusions of the discussions conducted during the past few months. This Y20 Communiqué will showcase the substance of India’s common vision covering the five identified themes.

