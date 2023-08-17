इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 10:15:02      انڈین آواز
BJP candidate Bindu Debnath from Dhanpur Assembly seat in Tripura files nomination papers

Published On:

AMN

BJP candidate from Dhanpur Assembly seat of Tripura Bindu Debnath filed his nomination papers to the Returning Officer in the Sub-Divisional Magistrates Office at Sonamura under Sepahijala district.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik was present on the occasion.

The bye-election to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar legislative assembly seats will be held on the 5th of next month, and counting will be taken up on 8th of September. The election to the Dhanpur Assembly seat has been necessitated after Pratima Bhoumik tendered her resignation after winning the polls held in February this year. Dhanpur was considered the bastion of former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar. However, Mr. Sarkar did not contest the polls. The CPI M had fielded Kaushik Chanda from the seat and he was defeated by Ms. Bhoumik.

The BJP candidate from Boxanagar Taffajal Hossain has also filed his nomination papers to the Returning Officer. Bye-election to the Boxanagar seat has been necessitated after sitting CPI (M) MLA Shamshul Haque died of an heart attack, recently. Before filing the nomination papers, the BJP led by senior party leader and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha led the procession to display a massive show of strength.

The bye-election to both the Assembly seats will be held on the 5th of September and counting will take place on 8th of September.

