Former Jharkhand and Assam governor Syed Sibte Razi passes away

Senior congress leader and former Governor of Jharkhand and Assam Syed Sibtey Razi passed away in Lucknow on Saturday. He was suffering from heart disease and was under treatment at King George’s Medical College. He breathed his last at the Trauma Centre.

Razi, who was associated with the Congress, was born in Rae Bareli, a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh.

He got into student politics and used to look after the account work in many hotels to take out pocket money along with studies. He did B.Com from Lucknow University. He was a member of Rajya Sabha thrice. Later he was also made the Governor of Jharkhand and Assam.

While studying in the Shi`a College, Razi joined the student union and became its President. In the Lucknow University, during graduation he was elected as the President of the Commerce Association.

In the year 1969, he joined the U.P. Youth Congress and by 1971, he became the head of the Youth Congress. He persisted to lead the Congress untill 1973.

In the year 1980, he was elected as the member of Rajya Sabha and remained in the post till 1985. He also became the General Secretary of the U.P. Congress committee from 1980-84.

He held the post of Joint Secretary All India Congress during 1885-1988 and also served as the Minister of Education & Muslim Awaqaf U.P. Govt. Since 1985, he holds the post of member of All India Congress Committee.

From July 1988 to Dec. 1988, he held the position of Vice Chairman, U.P. Institutional Finance Corporation, U.P. Govt. From 1888 to 1992, he served a second term in the Rajya Sabha and served a third term from 1992-1998.

He has served as the Director Associated Journals Ltd., Publisher of National Herald, Quzmi Awaz and Navjeevan from 1988 to 1995. During 1992-94 he was the Member of Executive Committee, CPP.

Other posts, which he served, are :