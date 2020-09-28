Former Assam CM Anwara Timur passes away

WEB DESK

Former Assam chief minister Syeda Anwara Taimur passed away in Australia on Monday due to cardiac arrest. The 84-year-old was staying with her son in Australia for last few years.

A four-time Congress MLA beginning with her first election in 1972, Taimur held portfolios like education before becoming chief minister for a brief period from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981.

She was nominated for a Rajya Sabha term in 1988. Taimur joined the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in 2011.

Taimur was in the news in 2018 when her name didn’t appear in the Assam National Register of Citizens. She later informed that her family members may not have applied to get her name included in the list.

“Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM Syeda Anwara Taimurji. Her contribution towards Assam’s development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“Saddened to know about the death of former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur-a veteran mass leader who championed the cause of politics with an undertone of people’s development. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said in a statement.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed condolences on the death of the veteran leader, offered condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul.

In the history of Assam, she is the only female and Muslim Chief Minister of the state. In Indian history also, Syeda Anwara Taimur is the first Muslim woman Chief Minister of any state.

Her term as chief minister ended when the state was put under president’s rule for six months. From 1983 to 1985 she was the PWD minister of the same state. Anwara was lecturer in Economics in Debicharan Barua Girls College, Jorhat in 1956. She was an elected member of the Assam Assembly (MLA) in 1972, 1978, 1983, and 1991. In 1988 she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

She graduated from Aligarh Muslim University with economics honors. Anwara joined All India United Democratic Front in 2011.