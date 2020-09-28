Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
India extends $15 mn grant assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties
British PM Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19
President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to three farm bills
Trump vows to end his country’s reliance on China once and for all if voted to power
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2020 11:38:15      انڈین آواز

Former Assam CM Anwara Timur passes away

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Former Assam chief minister Syeda Anwara Taimur passed away in Australia on Monday due to cardiac arrest. The 84-year-old was staying with her son in Australia for last few years.

A four-time Congress MLA beginning with her first election in 1972, Taimur held portfolios like education before becoming chief minister for a brief period from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981.

She was nominated for a Rajya Sabha term in 1988. Taimur joined the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in 2011.

Taimur was in the news in 2018 when her name didn’t appear in the Assam National Register of Citizens. She later informed that her family members may not have applied to get her name included in the list.

“Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM Syeda Anwara Taimurji. Her contribution towards Assam’s development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“Saddened to know about the death of former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur-a veteran mass leader who championed the cause of politics with an undertone of people’s development. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said in a statement.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed condolences on the death of the veteran leader, offered condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul.

A four-time Congress MLA beginning with her first election in 1972, Taimur held portfolios like education before becoming chief minister for a brief period from December 6, 1980 to June 30, 1981.

She was nominated for a Rajya Sabha term in 1988. Taimur joined the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in 2011.

Taimur was in the news in 2018 when her name didn’t appear in the Assam National Register of Citizens. She later informed that her family members may not have applied to get her name included in the list.

“Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM Syeda Anwara Taimurji. Her contribution towards Assam’s development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“Saddened to know about the death of former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur-a veteran mass leader who championed the cause of politics with an undertone of people’s development. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said in a statement.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed condolences on the death of the veteran leader, offered condolences to the family and prayed for the departed soul.

In the history of Assam, she is the only female and Muslim Chief Minister of the state. In Indian history also, Syeda Anwara Taimur is the first Muslim woman Chief Minister of any state.

Her term as chief minister ended when the state was put under president’s rule for six months. From 1983 to 1985 she was the PWD minister of the same state. Anwara was lecturer in Economics in Debicharan Barua Girls College, Jorhat in 1956. She was an elected member of the Assam Assembly (MLA) in 1972, 1978, 1983, and 1991. In 1988 she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

She graduated from Aligarh Muslim University with economics honors. Anwara joined All India United Democratic Front in 2011.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

French Open: Simona Halep enters 2nd round; Stan Wawrinka knocks out Andy Murray

AMN In Tennis, top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to rea ...

IPL Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last tonight. The KKR ...

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!