For the First time CRPF promotes 2 women officers to the rank of IG

Staff Reporter

CRPF has promoted tow of its women officers to the rank of Inspector General for the first time. IG Seema Dhundiya will head the Bihar Sector of CRPF and IG Annie Abhram will head Rapid Action Force (RAF).

There have been women Indian Police Service (IPS) officers heading CRPF formations and at present there are at least three such officers in the force.

Officials said as part of a recent transfer/posting order issued by the force headquarters here, Annie Abraham has been appointed as the IG of the blue duangree donning Rapid Action Force (RAF) while Seema Dhundia has been posted as the IG of the Bihar Sector.

This is the first time that the RAF will be headed by a woman IG. An IG Is the head of the sector in the CRPF.

Both officers joined the paramilitary force in 1987 as the first batch of women officers. They have also commanded an all-women Indian police contingent at the UN.

CRPF was first among the Central para-military forces to raise an all-mahila battalion in 1986. It began induction of women officers a year later in 1987. Both Abraham and Dhundia are from this first batch of lady officers of CRPF.

A CRPF spokesperson on Wednesday said both Abraham and Dhundia have an illustrious career behind them, having played challenging roles and with many achievements and laurels to their credit. Dhundia has served in highly sensitive areas across the country and was actively involved in raising the 2nd Mahila Battalion of the force. She was also the contingent commander of the first-ever all-women FPU in the UN Mission in Liberia She has earlier served as DIG in RAF.