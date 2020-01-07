Foolproof security will be in place for upcoming Khelo India games in Guwahati: CEO Avinash Joshi

The organizer of the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 assured that no one should be worried about the security. Talking to AIR, Chief Executive Officer of the games Avinash Joshi and Joint CEO A Angamuthu said that full proof three-tier security arrangements would be put in place during the games. The third edition of the Khelo India will be held in Guwahati beginning 10th of this month.



Both the officers said that the organizers are getting excellent support from the local people and nobody should have any kind of apprehension as per as the participation is concerned. Mr. Joshi and Mr. Angamuthu applauded the enthusiasm of the people of Assam and hoped that large number of people would come to enjoy the event.



Mr. Joshi further said that Guwahatians had given good response during the launch of logo and mascot and expected that the same spirit and love for sports would be continued during the games also. The third Khelo India will witness 20 disciplines to be held at 11 venues.

