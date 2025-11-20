FM Sitharaman chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Banking sector experts

Staff Reporter

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday chaired the 7th Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts from Banking, Financial Services and Insurance in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27 in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, Chief Economic Adviser to the Central Government and senior officials of the Ministry.

The Finance Minister yesterday met with the stakeholders from the start-up ecosystem and the capital markets. The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The deliberations seek to ensure the Union budget reflects diverse perspectives and addresses key economic priorities.