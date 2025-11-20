The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar inaugurates two new consulates in Russia, hails Delhi-Moscow ties

Nov 20, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated two new Indian Consulates General in Russia, marking a new phase in bilateral engagement and strengthening ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the opening of the Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, Jaishankar said, “This is an important day for us as we add two more consulates in this country. Over the last few months, consistent work has been underway to establish these consulates at the earliest possible time, as you heard from the Ambassador.”

The event was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar, representatives from the governor’s offices in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, Russian government officials, and members of the Indian community.

Acknowledging the support extended by the Russian authorities, Jaishankar thanked Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko and the regional governments of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Sverdlovsk Oblast.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Yekaterinburg, the EAM noted that the region is often called the “third capital” of Russia due to its industrial significance. He said the city — considered a gateway to Siberia — is a hub for heavy engineering, gem cutting, defence manufacturing, metallurgy, nuclear fuel production, chemicals, and medical equipment.

“The region hosts one of Russia’s most prominent international economic forums, INNOPROM. The opening of the consulate will help strengthen technological, scientific, economic, and trade cooperation between Indian and Russian industries,” he said.

