SEBI Unveils Reforms to Improve FPI Experience

Nov 20, 2025

BIZ DESK

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on a series of reforms aimed at improving the experience of foreign portfolio investors FPIs. Speaking at an event in Mumbai today, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is working on building a best-in-class entry and operating environment for global investors. Stating that foreign investors remain central to Indian markets, Mr. Pandey said FPIs hold 17 percent of country’s listed equity market, with total assets reaching 876 billion US dollars.

Mr. Pandey said the new system will be fully paperless, leveraging digital signatures and enhanced security measures to address data privacy considerations. He said that SEBI is focused on deepening country’s capital markets and is setting up a working group to comprehensively review short selling and the securities lending and borrowing framework, with the aim of strengthening linkages between the cash and derivatives markets. 

