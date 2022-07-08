FreeCurrencyRates.com

FM Sitharaman chairs meeting with head of Banks; directs them to ensure disposal of KCC holders

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with heads of Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks in New Delhi yesterday. She reviewed Operational and Governance reforms in RRBs and performance of Kisan Credit Card scheme for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries.

The Minister instructed all the Public Sector Banks to onboard an account aggregator system by end of July. She advised Indian Banks Association (IBA) and sponsor banks to play a lead role in technological advancements in the RRBs. While highlighting the role of animal husbandry and fisheries in the economy, the Finance Minister directed banks for ensuring time-bound disposal of pending KCC applications.

