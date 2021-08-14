FILE PHOTO

The flood situation continues to remain grim in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. 24 districts of the state are reeling under the flood fury and many major rivers are in spate. Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited flood-affected areas of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. He said that the Central government is keeping an eye on the situation of flood in Uttar Pradesh and is ready to provide every possible help to the state government on priority.

Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the situation of flood in the state. Union minister took stock of the flood situation in Prayagraj at the Daraganj and Jhoonsy areas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gazipur and Ballia districts yesterday. In Ballia more than 1.5 Lakh people of 34 villages are affected due to floods in Saryu, Tons and Ganga rivers. He directed officials in Gazipur and Ballia districts to intensify the rescue and relief operation.

