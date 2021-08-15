Flood situation continues to remain grim in Bihar

A HODA / PATNA

Flood situation continued to be grim in Bihar as several rivers including Ganga, Kosi Sone and Punpun are still flowing above danger marks and maintaining rising trend.

Over 25 lakh people of 15 districts including Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur and Bhagalpur are reeling under the impact of flood. Over one thousand five hundred villages spread over six hundred panchayats are inundated. 21 people died in flood related incidents across the state. Train services on Bhagalpur- Munger section and Kiul – Bhagalpur section have been suspended due to submergence of railway tracks at several places. Long route trains have been diverted on alternative routes. Vehicular traffic and electricity supply have also been disrupted in flood affected areas. Standing crops spread over 80 lakh hectares damaged due to flood.

Twenty one teams of NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of the state. Over two thousand country boats have been pressed into service for marooned people. 31 relief camps and 254 community kitchen have been set up for flood affected people.