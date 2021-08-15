India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2021 07:06:39      انڈین آواز

Flood situation continues to remain grim in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

A HODA / PATNA

Flood situation continued to be grim in Bihar as several rivers including Ganga, Kosi Sone and Punpun are still flowing above danger marks and maintaining rising trend.

Over 25 lakh people of 15 districts including Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur and Bhagalpur are reeling under the impact of flood. Over one thousand five hundred villages spread over six hundred panchayats are inundated. 21 people died in flood related incidents across the state. Train services on Bhagalpur- Munger section and Kiul – Bhagalpur section have been suspended due to submergence of railway tracks at several places. Long route trains have been diverted on alternative routes. Vehicular traffic and electricity supply have also been disrupted in flood affected areas. Standing crops spread over 80 lakh hectares damaged due to flood.

Twenty one teams of NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of the state. Over two thousand country boats have been pressed into service for marooned people. 31 relief camps and 254 community kitchen have been set up for flood affected people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

President of India Hosts ‘High Tea’ for Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics ...

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے لال قلعے سے ملک کی تعمیر کیلئے ‘سب کا پریاس‘ کی ضرورت پر زور دیا

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ بھارت نہ صرف دہشت گردی بلکہ توسیع پسندی س ...

وزیر دفاع راج ناتھ سنگھ نے مسلح افواج پر زور دیا ہے کہ وہ کسی بھی چیلنج سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار رہیں

وزیر دفاع راج ناتھ سنگھ نے مسلح افواج سے کہا ہے کہ وہ کسی بھی ...

ترکی: جنگی طیارہ تباہ، پانچ روسی فوجی اور تین ترک شہری ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی علاقے میں روس کی جانب سے کرائے پر لیا گیا ایک جن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz