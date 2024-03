AMN

Five labourers died this forenoon at Vasantham Nagar, Thengathittu in Puducherry when a wall collapsed during the desilting of a canal. The injured were admitted to the Government General Hospital, Puducherry.

Lt. Governor of Puducherry Shri.C.P.Radhakrishnan visited the Hospital and consoled the injured labourers. He informed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the accident.