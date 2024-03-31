Political Activities In Sikkim Gears Up For Lok Sabha & State Assembly Elections

AMN

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha(SKM), BJP, Sikkim Democratic Front(SDF), the newly floated Citizen Action Party(CAP) and Congress are the main political parties in this electoral battle.

Altogether 14 candidates including Dinesh Chandra Nepal of BJP, Gopal Chettri of Congress, Indra Hang Subba of SKM, Prem Das Rai of SDF, Bharat Basnet of CAP, Kharga Bhadur Rai of Sikkim Republican Party and eight Independent candidates are fighting for the Lok Sabha seat of Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency.

As many as 146 candidates of different political parties and Independents are contesting for the 32 seats of the State Assembly. Ruling SKM and SDF have fielded their candidates in all the 32 seats while BJP is fighting in 31 seats, CAP in 30 and Congress in 18. Incumbent state Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti of SKM, former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and ace football player Baichung Bhutia of SDF, Chief Ministerial candidate of CAP Ganesh Kumar Rai and State unit President of BJP D R Thapa are among the prominent candidates for the State Assembly election.