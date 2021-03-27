First phase of polling begins in Assam and West Bengal

In the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal, polling for the First Phase of Assembly Elections is progressing smoothly. The average voter turnout was registered at 45.24 per cent in Assam. In West Bengal, 54.90 percent of polling has been reported till 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections today.

Barring a few stray incidents, polling has been by and large peaceful in all 30 constituencies spread over 5 districts.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place to keep the entire polling process free from violence. 730 companies of central forces are deployed in five districts for this phase.

However, incidents of scuffle have been reported from the districts. In the morning, the CPIM candidate of Salboni, former minister of the state Sushanta Ghosh was allegedly manhandled by workers of an opposition party and seven persons were arrested in the case.

The Election Commission has sought a report regarding the incident. Allegations and counter-allegations also keep pouring in from across the constituencies. The ruling and opposition parties regarding influencing voters, malfunctioning of EVMs and also against central forces, that they were intimidating the voters.

In a separate incident, two persons were arrested in East Medinipur where the OC of Patashpur police station Dipak Chakraborty and a CISF jawan were injured in a political clash last night.

The people were seen standing in long queues in front of the Polling Stations right from the beginning. All the necessary facilities and security arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling during this phase.

The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is being used along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every Polling Station, with a view to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process. The polling will be conducted till 6.00 P.M. in Assam while it will be held till 6.30 P.M. in West Bengal.