First person of Hong Kong,Tong Ying-kit sentenced to nine years in prison under new security law

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

First person of Hong Kong,Tong Ying-kit, has been sentenced to nine years in prison under new security law. He was sentenced because he rode a motorbike into police officers while flying a flag with a protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times”. He was earlier found guilty of inciting secession and terrorism.

He is the first person to be charged under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law.

Today’s verdict has set the tone for how future cases might be interpreted. More than 100 people have been arrested since the law came into force in 2020. Critics say it reduces Hong Kong’s autonomy and makes it easier to punish activists.

But Beijing insists that the law, which came after a series of mass pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019, is needed to bring stability to the city

