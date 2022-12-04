First ODI between India and Bangladesh underway in Dhaka

AMN

Chasing the target of 187 runs set by India, Bangladesh were 35 for 2 in 12 overs in the first One Day International of three-match series being played at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, when reports last came in. Put in to bat first, India were bundled out by the hosts for 186 in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul turned out the lone warrior with his half-century. For Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib al Hasan claimed five-wicket-haul while Ebadot Hossain rattled Indian batting by picking four wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl. Second One Day International will be held on Wednesday and the third on Saturday at the same venue.

The ODI series will be followed by two Test matches, a crucial red-ball rubber for India in the battle for the final of the World Test Championship.