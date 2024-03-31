Somali Parliament Voted For Historical Amendments After Weeks Of Debate And Discussions

AMN

After weeks of debate and discussions, the Somali parliament voted for historical amendments in its constitution that led to major changes. After the changes, the country’s President has the authority to appoint and dismiss a Prime Minister from office. This change came due to major disputes revolving around the distribution of power between the top two offices. The constitutional amendment has also paved the way for the presence of three political parties in the country, promoting a multi-party system. The amendment also sets the term of office for government constitutional bodies at five years.

In February, the ICRIC submitted proposed amendments that establish the age of maturity for girls at 15 and the age of responsibility at 18. Rights groups expressed concerns that such provisions risk perpetuating existing traditional norms, potentially subjecting girls to marriage at the age of 15. In a statement released on Friday, Human Rights Watch warned that the current constitutional proposal poses a threat to children, particularly girls.

