FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2024 03:45:49      انڈین آواز

Turkey’s Main Opposition Party Claims Big Victories In Main Cities Of Istanbul And Ankara

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

 Turkey’s main opposition party has claimed big victories in the main cities of Istanbul and Ankara in local body elections. The results are a significant blow for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had hoped to regain control of the cities less than a year after he claimed a third term as President. But Ekrem Imamoglu, who first won the city in 2019, scored a second victory for the secular opposition CHP.  This was for the first time since Erdogan came to power 21 years ago that his party was defeated across the country at the ballot box. In the capital Ankara, opposition mayor Mansur Yavas is so far ahead of his rival. Significantly, the CHP is also on course to win in many of Turkey’s other big cities, including Izmir and Bursa, Adana and the resort of Antalya. President Erdogan acknowledged the election had not gone as he had hoped.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart