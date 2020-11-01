Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
New norms for MBBS admissions, setting up of medical colleges
India is ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity: PM Modi
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FIP organises virtual version of Delhi Book Fair this year

The Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) has organised a virtual version of Delhi Book Fair this year in light of the Corona pandemic. The book fair organised in partnership with PragatiE is a two day online event which will culminate tonight.

The organisers said that arranging the book fair online was a challenging task but expressed satisfaction that the virtual module of the Delhi book fair 2020 has opened up new and future avenues of marketing books.

Publications Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also put up three virtual stalls in this 26th and unique edition of the Delhi Book Fair. Nearly 120 publications covering 12 wide categories including Gandhian literature, Art and Culture, Children literature and Speeches of Prime Minister and President among others have been put up for sale and displayed by the Publications Division.

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

بھارت اور امریکہ درمیان تیسرے، دو جمع دو وزارتی مذاکرات، دفاعی سمجھوتے بیکا پر دستخط

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

