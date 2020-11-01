FIP organises virtual version of Delhi Book Fair this year

The Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) has organised a virtual version of Delhi Book Fair this year in light of the Corona pandemic. The book fair organised in partnership with PragatiE is a two day online event which will culminate tonight.

The organisers said that arranging the book fair online was a challenging task but expressed satisfaction that the virtual module of the Delhi book fair 2020 has opened up new and future avenues of marketing books.

Publications Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also put up three virtual stalls in this 26th and unique edition of the Delhi Book Fair. Nearly 120 publications covering 12 wide categories including Gandhian literature, Art and Culture, Children literature and Speeches of Prime Minister and President among others have been put up for sale and displayed by the Publications Division.