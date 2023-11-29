इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 05:39:49      انڈین آواز

Finland will close its last remaining road border with Russia due to its concerns over migration, Finnish Prime Minister says

AMN/ WEB DESK

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said, Finland will close its last remaining road border with Russia due to its concerns over migration, as the country accused Moscow of undermining Finland’s national security. Finland already closed seven of its eight of the checkpoints along its long border with Russia this month following a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. Talking to reporters, Mr Orpo said the government has decided to close the entire eastern border as the country faced an exceptional situation. His government accused Moscow of ushering the migrants toward the Finnish border.

Finnish authorities said about 900 migrants crossed the border from Russia this month, significantly more than normal. It has accused Russia of trying to create a migration crisis in Finland following the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO this year. Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said the Raja-Jooseppi in Finland’s Arctic north, which the last border crossing for vehicle traffic that remained open uptill now, would close at midnight tonight. A railway crossing between the two countries remains open but for cargo traffic only. 

