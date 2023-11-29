इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 05:39:42      انڈین آواز

10 Israeli citizens, two Thai nationals handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The latest swap of hostages held by terror group Hamas for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel took place last evening as part of an ongoing cease-fire agreement between the warring sides. Israeli Military said, 10 Israeli citizens including nine women and a 17-year-old girl as well as two Thai nationals were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and were back in Israeli territory. Later, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners. This brings the total number of prisoners released by Israel to 180.

The initial four-day truce agreement was scheduled to end on Tuesday, but key mediator Qatar announced that the ceasefire has been prolonged by 48 hours and Palestinian terror group Hamas confirmed it in a statement.

A total of 81 hostages, including 61 Israelis, held in Gaza have been released during an ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas. All of the released are women and children so far.

Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day during which Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners. A spokesman for the Israeli government said that it would be open to an additional five days of truce under the current hostage-prisoner exchange agreement. However Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned that its military operations will continue in Gaza once the truce ends and until Hamas is completely destroyed. Hamas officials in Gaza said 1,500 people are missing and 14,500 others have been killed during the Israeli military campaign. Hamas first crossed the border, carrying out a deadly terror attack in Israel on 7th of October in which 1,200 people were killed while the terror outfit took 240 people hostage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart