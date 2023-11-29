इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 10:14:49      انڈین آواز

India to construct 10,000 houses in Sri Lanka as part of Phase IV of Indian Housing Project

The High Commission of India signed pivotal agreements for the construction of ten thousand houses in Sri Lanka’s plantation regions as part of Phase IV of the Indian Housing Project. The agreements signed yesterday involved Sri Lanka’s National Housing Development Authority (NHDA) and the State Engineering Corporation (SEC) as the implementing agencies.

Counsellor for Development Cooperation in the High Commission, Eldos Mathew Punnoose, and Mr. Rathnasiri Kalupahana & Mr. Kankanamalage Ajantha Janaka from Sri Lankan side marked the agreements.
 
Phase IV of the project spans 11 districts and 6 provinces in Sri Lanka, aligning with India’s commitment to deliver sixty thousand houses under the Indian Housing Project. The initial phases successfully completed 46,000 houses in Northern and Eastern Provinces, while the third phase, saw the construction of 4,000 houses in plantation areas, which is almost completed.
 
Housing stands as a focal point in India’s people-centric development collaboration with Sri Lanka. Complementing the Indian Housing Project, an additional 2,400 houses are also underway across 25 districts in Sri Lanka. 

