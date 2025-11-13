Final Trade Nov 13: Markets End Flat After Volatile Session; Sectors Show Mixed Trends

BIZ DESK

Indian equity markets ended largely unchanged on Thursday after a choppy trading session marked by intraday fluctuations of nearly 600 points. Caution prevailed among investors ahead of the India-US trade deal and the Bihar election results, both seen as short-term market triggers.

The Sensex settled at 84,478.67, up just 12.16 points (0.01%), while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,884.90, gaining 9.10 points (0.03%). Both benchmarks extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session, although profit-booking erased early gains.

Analysts said the market’s sideways movement reflected uncertainty amid global and domestic factors. Amruta Shinde of Choice Equity Broking advised traders to adopt a “buy-on-dips” approach and maintain tight stop-losses due to heightened volatility.

According to V.K. Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services, the market currently lacks strong triggers to sustain a rally. “The Bihar results are mostly factored in. A deviation from exit polls could prompt short-term volatility, but the bigger factor is the expected India-US trade pact, which may ease tariff barriers and boost exports,” he said. He added that the drop in retail inflation to 0.25% may open room for a rate cut by the MPC in December, though weak transmission remains a concern.

Sector-wise Performance:

IT & Tech: Witnessed mild gains as investors bet on improved U.S. demand and stable rupee trends.

Traded mixed; PSU banks saw selective buying, while private lenders faced mild profit-booking. Auto: Declined slightly amid concerns over rural demand and rising input costs.

Ended marginally higher, supported by cooling inflation expectations. Energy & Metal: Under pressure due to softening global commodity prices.

Overall, experts expect the market to consolidate in the near term, reacting to policy cues and global developments. So far in 2025, Sensex and Nifty have gained around 8%, maintaining steady momentum despite elevated valuations and persistent FII outflows.