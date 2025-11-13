The Indian Awaaz

Dr Jitendra Singh reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthen ties with Maldives

Nov 13, 2025

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, has reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the Maldives and continued cooperation to deepen the relationship between the two nations and their people.

Addressing the Capacity Building Training Programme on Smart City Mission in New Delhi today, the Minister said India is willing to facilitate the capacity building of Maldivian Officials and share knowledge and expertise in various areas such as public policy, governance, startup policies, infrastructure development and others.

He added that India wishes to curate need-based programmes in key sectors as per the requirements of the Maldivian officials. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed that during the event, the Minister interacted with a 30-member delegation led by the Maldives counterpart, Mr Ahmed Salim.

