Final Trade Nov 12: Sensex Soars 595 Pts, Nifty Nears 25,900 as IT Lead Rally

BIZ DESK

Domestic equity markets extended their winning streak for the third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by strong buying in IT, technology, and consumer durables stocks, coupled with robust investor sentiment ahead of key macroeconomic data. The Sensex climbed 595 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 84,467, while the Nifty 50 gained 181 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 25,876.

The broader markets too ended on a firm note, with the BSE Mid-Cap Index rising 0.4 per cent and the Small-Cap Index advancing nearly 0.8 per cent, reflecting healthy participation from retail and institutional investors.

IT & Technology Lead the Charge

Technology stocks powered the rally, supported by upbeat global cues and optimism around upcoming quarterly results. The BSE IT and Teck indices jumped nearly 2 per cent each. Heavyweights such as Tech Mahindra (+3.3%), Tata Consultancy Services (+2.7%), and Infosys posted strong gains amid renewed foreign fund inflows and expectations of stable global demand for digital services.

Consumer Durables and FMCG in Focus

The Consumer Durables index surged 1.9 per cent, buoyed by festive demand and strong sales numbers across urban markets. Asian Paints was the top performer on the Sensex, rallying 4.5 per cent on firm margin outlook and steady domestic consumption. FMCG counters also remained steady, supported by improving rural sentiment and stable input prices.

Financials and Auto Show Steady Gains

Banking and financial services stocks extended mild gains amid expectations that retail credit growth will sustain into the December quarter. Auto stocks showed mixed trends — while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dipped 1.3 per cent on profit booking, two-wheeler makers and auto ancillaries witnessed selective buying interest.

Metals, Realty, and Utilities Under Pressure

On the downside, profit-taking hit metal, realty, and utilities counters. The BSE Realty index slipped 0.5 per cent, while Metal and Utilities indices eased marginally amid weak global commodity cues and concerns over muted demand from China. Tata Steel and Bharat Electronics Limited were among the key laggards, down 1.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Market Breadth & Sentiment

The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange remained strongly positive, with 2,509 stocks advancing, 1,701 declining, and 163 remaining unchanged — signaling broad-based investor confidence.

Analysts said the sustained rally reflects optimism around India’s strong earnings momentum, easing inflation, and stable global cues, adding that short-term corrections could be used as buying opportunities.

They expect the market to stay range-bound in the near term but maintain a bullish bias, with focus gradually shifting to macro data, global yields, and RBI’s upcoming policy signals.