BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 21: Sensex Falls 425 Pts, Nifty Drops 117 as Markets Extend Losing Streak

Feb 21, 2025
The benchmark domestic equity indices today ended the week’s last trading session with losses of over half a percent, extending their downslide to the fourth consecutive session.

The broader market indices at the BSE ended in negative territory. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, declined 425 points to close at 75,311. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 dropped 117 points to settle at 22,796.

The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 127.25 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 22,795.90. Nifty50 recorded a day’s high of 22,921, while the day’s low was 22,720 on Friday.  

35 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 settled in the red, dragged down by Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, BPCL, Tata Motors, and Wipro, with losses extending up to 6.20 per cent.  

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, as Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with losses of 1.32 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively, on Friday.  

All sectoral indices, barring Nifty Metal, settled in the red, with Nifty Auto being the top laggard, which ended down by 2.58 per cent. Among others, Nifty PSU Bank, Healthcare, Realty, Pharma, and OMCs indices settled with a loss of over 1 per cent each.  In the Forex market, the rupee today ended marginally down by four paise to settle at 86 rupees and 70 paise against the US dollar.

In the Indian Bullion Market, 24 Karat Gold was trading at 86,070 rupees per 10 grams, and Silver 999 Fine was trading at 97,360 rupees per kilogram a short while ago. Brent crude was trading at 75 dollars and 78 cents per barrel, and WTI crude was trading at around 71 dollars and 76 cents per barrel when reports last came in.

