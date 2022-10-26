FIH Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh named skipper of 22-member Indian hockey team

AMN

Harmanpreet Singh has been named as the skipper of a 22-member Indian hockey team for the opening games of the fourth season of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.

Manpreet Singh, who led India to an Olympic medal last year after a gap of 41 years, will be Harmanpreet’s deputy in the first leg of the Pro League.

India will start its campaign against New Zealand on October 28 and will take on Spain on October 30. The hosts will play their second match against New Zealand on November 4 and face Spain on November 6 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Indian coach Graham Reid emphasised increasing the leadership skills of the group, thus choosing the reigning FIH Player of the Year Harmanpreet as skipper.

The Indian team includes goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh with the support of Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor and Nilam Sanjeep Xess in the defence. Midfielders Sumit, Manpreet, Hardik Singh, M Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal and Raheel. The forward line includes Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

