Fight against COVID-19 in decisive phase, says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

AMN

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today informed that the human trials of indegenous Corona Vaccine have been started and the fight against COVID-19 is in a decisive phase.

In a tweet, Dr Vardhan said, efforts were going on for development of the vaccine for the past several months and there have been positive signs.

The Health Minister said, India will soon be able to win against the epidemic completely. He said, there have been no side effects in the initial trials. The Minister said, trials are taking place in 14 institutes. He said, ICMR scientists are keeping an eye on every data.