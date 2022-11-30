FIFA World Cup: Netherlands beat Qatar 2-nil

AMN

In the FIFA World Cup in Group ‘A’ fixtures, The Netherlands and Senegal have qualified for the Round of 16 stage. The Netherlands beat hosts Qatar 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium while Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar

The Dutch will meet the runners-up from Group B in the last 16 stages of the World Cup. The winners of Group B will face Senegal, who have entered the last 16 stage. Cody Gakpo became the first player in the Netherlands’ history to score in its first three games of a World Cup tournament. Gakpo is only the second player to score the first goal of the match three times in the same group stage of a World Cup after Italy’s Alessandro Altobelli in Mexico in 1986.

Frenkie de Jong scored the European country’s second goal in the 49th minute. With this win, Senegal finishes the Group stage with a total of six points and two wins and a loss under their belt. Ecuador finishes at the third position in the points table with four points, with a win, loss, and draw. Senegal are through to the knockout stages for the first time since 2002 with a win over Ecuador.

Meanwhile, Portugal became the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the round of 16 stage.

In the Group ‘B’ fixtures, England defeated Wales 3-0 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar to stay at the top of the Group B points table of the FIFA World Cup. England have qualified into the Round of 16 stage. In other Group ‘B’ match, the USA beat Iran 1-0 to book their place in the Round of 16 stage at the Al-Thumama Stadium.

Today, in the Group D’ stage, Tunisia will take on France at the Education City Stadium while Australia will clash with Denmark at Al-Janoub Stadium. Both matches will be played at 0830pm India Time