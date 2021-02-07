Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2021 05:39:24      انڈین آواز

Farmers write to India head of UNHRC, seek intervention in farmers’ arrest

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / Ghazipur

IN a rare move the farm unions, have approached the India head of the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) to intervene in the issue arrest of farmers and disruption of internet services at the protest sites.

The letter addressed to the Human Rights Commissioner, United Nations India, and was sent on January 31.

“That your lordship, as the matter of Human Rights violations, we want your concern towards the situation of farmers in India and in the ongoing agitation. Kindly interfere in the matter and issue guidelines to the state for violating the human rights,” the letter from advocates Vasu Kukreja, Ravneet Kaur and Jaswanthi Anbuselvam reads.

The five-page plea points out two judgements — DK Basu vs State of West Bengal (1997) in the Supreme Court that laid out guidelines and rights of arrested persons, and a Kerala High Court decision in the Faheema Shirin vs State of Kerala case that declared “the use of internet as basic human right” to support their claim.

“We have approached the India head of the UNHRC seeking their intervention of gross violation of basic rights by the police,” Kukreja told The Tribune, adding: “And we have mentioned a few cases supporting our plea.”

“The UN has intervened many times in such matters. So we are hoping that they do the same for the farmers as well,” he said.

Nametags and clear identification of interrogation officers, memo of arrests, information to family members of those arrested, diary entry of those arrested, full check-up of the held for minor or major injuries, are some of the other demands made by the legal cell.

The letter adds: “That, since the initiation of the protest, the farmers are getting arrested by the police from the protest site unreasonably and inappropriately in an arbitrary and barbaric nature by the police officials.”

“That your lordship, the Government has suspended the internet services in the protest sites which has been declared a human right by the united nations and have blocked the access of information ‘to and fro’ the protesting farmers and have denied issuing many other basic rights, disrupting even the survival of the farmers in the protest sites,” the letter further reads.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Women: Argentina tour provided much needed exposure : forward Sharmila

 By Harpal Singh Bedi  Promising  striker Sharmila Devi feels that  women's hockey team s tour to Argen ...

Chennai Test: Joe Root becomes 1st batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

England- 555/8 at stumps on 2nd day AMN England were 555 for the loss of eight wickets in their firs ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!