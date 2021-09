AMN

Samyukta Kisan Morcha is organizing the biggest ever Mahapanchayat of Uttar Pradesh in Muzaffarnagar today 5th September 2021.

All leading farmer leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha will participate in this historic Mahapanchayat.

“The world will witness the largest ever gathering of farmers at the GIC Ground at Muzaffarnagar”,says a SKM leader.

Mission Uttar Pradesh of Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be formally launched from this Mahapanchayat.