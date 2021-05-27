Farmers’ observe ‘Black Day’ to mark 6 months of agitation

WEB DESK/

AT the call of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers in Punjab, Haryana and other states on May 26 observed ‘black day’ to mark six months of their agitation against Centre’s three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers hoisted black flags at the protest site tents, houses, vehicles and villages.

INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala, who had resigned from the Haryana assembly in support of the agitation, marked ‘black day’ at his Teja Khera farmhouse in Sirsa.



Farmers wore black badges and burnt effigies of PM Modi, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala at Tikri, Singhu, Khatkar toll plaza in Jind, Rohad in Rohtak, Kitlana toll plaza in Bhiwani and many other areas.



At Tikri border, the protesters took out a bike rally, led by BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

Ugrahan said they are ready for a long-haul and farmers have started coming to all protest sites after harvesting their crops.



“We will not go back until the farm laws are repealed. We will discuss the next moves to intensify the agitation. We are ready to hold talks with the government and are waiting for government’s response,” he added.



Hundreds of women participated in the protest at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza by wearing black scarves.

“Men of our families are leading the protest in Delhi and we have come here to hold protest as our agitation has completed six months,” said protester Sonia Tanwar at Bastara toll plaza.



Farmers at several places in Punjab put up black flags atop their houses, led protest marches and burnt effigies of central government leaders on Wednesday. Protests were witnessed in Punjab’s Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Mohali districts.



In Zirakpur, farmers protested at the Singapura lights point. Slogans against the Centre were raised in Landran village. In Amritsar, farmers raised anti-government slogans and burnt effigies of central government leaders. In the Jalandhar district, protests were held at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and on the Nakodar road.



Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal hoisted a black flag at his residence and urged the Centre to deal “compassionately” with farmers. “I again urge the Centre to deal compassionately with farmers and repeal the black laws. Have hoisted a #BlackFlag atop my Badal residence today and likewise Akali Dal leaders and workers have done the same observing Black Day,” he tweeted.



Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 26, 2020. Their last round of talks with the government was held on January 22.

Farmers have urged others, including labourers, the youth, the unemployed, traders and shopkeepers to join the protest and raise black flags at their homes, shops and industrial establishments.