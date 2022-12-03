F1 cancels 2023 Chinese Grand Prix due to Covid-19 restrictions

AMN

Formula 1 has cancelled the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

The sport was due to return to China for the first time since 2019 in what was scheduled to be the fourth round of a record 24-race season in April next year. However, with China continuing to implement a zero-Covid policy, which has led to heavy restrictions and continued lockdowns, F1 has decided it is not feasible to hold a race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The cancellation reduces the schedule to 23 rounds, although a 23-race calendar would still be a record for F1. Formula 1 in a statement said, it is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.