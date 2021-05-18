US to share 80 million doses of Corona vaccine with world
Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakens after crossing Gujarat coast
Lockdown restrictions ease in UK; All restaurants, bars, hotels, theatres and museums to reopen
Over 18 crore 44 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries so far
US imposes new sanctions on Myanmar’s administrative body & high-ranking officials
WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 May 2021 01:45:45      انڈین آواز

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae weakens after crossing Gujarat coast

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae has weakened into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ after hitting Gujarat coast. Tauktae has now crossed the Gujarat coast and lies overland. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, Tauktae with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on the Gujarat coast last night.

Apart from Gujarat, the Tauktae also forced governments in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa to issue s to its citizens and concerned authorities. Dadar and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu have also been put on high . Armed forces and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been carrying out evacuation operations.

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra assuring the Centre’s assistance in rescue operations and other relief measures.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting with officials of the coastal districts of Valsad and Gir Somnath at the State Control Room in Gandhinagar.

Towns and villages plunged into darkness due to power outages and several trees and electric poles were uprooted in areas near Gujarat’s coast. Authorities snapped power supply in many areas of the worst affected coastal districts of Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagadh, and Bhavnagar as a precautionary measure.

Electric supply to over 23 lakh consumers in western Maharashtra was impacted because of the Tauktae cyclonic storm. Supply to over 56 per cent of the consumers in Palghar, Thane, Kolhapur, Pune, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts has been restored. Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas yesterday, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis.

Coastal areas of Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli districts are receiving heavy rainfall with high velocity of wind.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani closely monitored the entire process of landfall from the state emergency operation center in Gandhinagar. He also spoke to the concerned district collectors and asked them to ensure all possible steps to save the human lives.

A widespread power outage was reported from Rajula and Jafrabad taluka of Amreli district and Kodinar and Una in Gir Somnath district. The power supply has been disrupted in the coastal districts of Saurashtra due to high-velocity winds and rain. Vehicular traffic has also come to a halt due to uprooted trees falling on highways.

The maximum impact of the cyclonic storm was witnessed in Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts of Saurashtra. Earlier, more than 2 lakh persons had been evacuated and shifted to the safer places in the coastal districts of Gujarat. About 50 teams of NDRF are engaged in rescue and relief works in the coastal areas of Gujarat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women hockey team training to peak at right time: Midfielder Monika

KREFELD India Practice Matches Germany v India Picture: Waming Up Monika WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJL ...

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Centre told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsApp as a violat ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz