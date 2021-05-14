Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
15 May 2021

Explosion inside mosque on outskirts of Afghan capital Kabul kills at least 12 people

AMN/ WEB DESK

An explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 12 people today. Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said the mosque’s Imam was among the 12 dead and that at least 15 people were wounded in the blast at a mosque in the capital’s Shakar Dara area. The worshippers had gathered for prayers to mark the Eid festival.

The Taliban insurgent group, which declared the three-day truce for the holiday, condemned the attack in a statement, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The blast came less than a week after an explosion at a school killed 80 people, most of them schoolgirls. The Taliban also denounced that attack and no one claimed responsibility.

There have been no major reports so far of direct fighting between government forces and the Taliban during the holiday ceasefire, which began yesterday at the end of the Ramadan fasting month. However, roadside bombings have continued, with at least 11 civilians reported killed and 13 injured in four bombings on Thursday.

The government and the Taliban have been holding political talks to try to end their conflict as Washington pulls its troops out 20 years after U.S. bombing forced the Taliban from power. Both sides at the talks have accused the other of provoking and failing to halt attacks against civilians.

