Expenditure limit of candidates contesting elections increased

WEB DESK

The poll spending limit for candidates contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections has been enhanced by 10 percent.

Centre has approved this based on the recommendation of the Election Commission that contestants be allowed to spend more on campaigning keeping in mind difficulties they may face due to COVID-19 curbs.

The notification issued by the Law Ministry last night said the maximum expenditure a candidate can incur for campaigning in Lok Sabha polls is now Rs. 77 lakh.

It was Rs. 70 lakh earlier.

The last time the expenditure ceiling was enhanced was ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

For Assembly election, it has been hiked from Rs. 28 lakh to Rs. 30.80 lakh.