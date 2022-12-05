Exit polls predict victory for BJP in Gujarat, close contest in Himachal Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Most of the exit polls predict a landslide victory for BJP in Gujarat Assembly polls while Himachal Pradesh is likely to have a close contest between the ruling BJP and Congress in the assembly election.

Exit polls released by various news channels expect BJP to win between 117 to 151 seats in 182 members-Gujarat assembly. While Congress is likely to get 30 to 51 seats and AAP to win two to 21 seats.

In 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, pollsters are predicting election victory for the ruling BJP in 24 to 42 seats and for Congress in 24 to 40 seats. AAP is predicted to win seats in single digits.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Gujarat elections, the BJP was likely to get 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.

Republic TV P-MARQ predicted 128-148 seats for the BJP, 30-42 for the Congress-NCP, AAP 2-10 and others 0-3.

TV9 Gujarati forecast that the BJP would get 125-130 seats, Congress-NCP 40-50, AAP 3-5 and others 3-7.

For Himachal Pradesh, Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP. It said the BJP would get 24-34 seats and the Congress 30-40 seats.

India TV predicted that the BJP would bag 35-40 seats, Congress 26-31 and AAP zero.

News X-Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP was likely to get 32-40 seats in the hill state, Congress 27-34 and AAP zero.

While Republic TV P-MARQ predicted that the BJP would get 34-39, Congress 28-33 and AAP 0-1, the Times Now-ETG said the average seats BJP was likely to get was 38 and the Congress 28.

For the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, most exit polls predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress a distant third.

