Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

According to reports sources said the 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

The Congress said the former prime minister is stable and is undergoing routine treatment.

“There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern,” AICC secretary Pranav Jha tweeted after he was flooded with queries about Singh’s health.

Prayers for the early recovery of the former prime minister poured in from a host of leaders across party lines.

“Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS,” said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

