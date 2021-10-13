Congress delegation urges President to dismiss MoS Mishra in case related Lakhimpur Kheri violence

AMN / New Delhi

A delegation of Congress today called on President Ram Nath Kovind urging his intervention for dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and instituting an independent judicial probe by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including four farmers.

The delegation, comprising Rahul Gandhi, former ministers AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad and AICC general secretary Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Vadra, told the President that ends of justice could not be served until Mishra was sacked considering his son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case and was seen “my many eyewitnesses at the scene of the crime”.

After the meeting, Priyanka said the President had assured them that he would talk to the government on the issue today itself while Rahul noted that no justice could be done until the junior minister was dismissed.

लखीमपुर-खीरी किसान नरसंहार की घटना पर आज श्री राहुल गांधी जी व कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी से मिलकर न्याय की आवाज उठाई। pic.twitter.com/ThZDLn0qST — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 13, 2021

Citing Mishra’s September 27, 2021 provocations to farmers where he said “mend your ways or I will” and a pending high court appeal against Mishra’s acquittal in a murder case, the Congress in a memorandum to the President said, “Despite this context of criminality and abuse of power, Ajay Mishra continues in office as the Union MoS Home Affairs. Given that the BJP leaders, including UP CM Adityanath, continue to make conciliatory statements towards him, suggests this situation is unlikely to change without intervention. Mishra’s role is also yet to be investigated and the same is unlikely while he continues in office.”

Terming the Kheri violence a “deliberate act of murder”, the Congress leaders said, “Lakhs of farmers have been protesting against the three black farm laws at the doorstep of Delhi for close to a year now. The Modi government has refused to relent or have a meaningful conversation with them. Their policy appears to be to tire and retire the annadatas, a strategy doomed to failure.”

Citing minister Mishra’s anti-farmer statements made on the day of Bharat Bandh on September 27, the Congress memorandum said, “How can justice be done when the original provocation came from Union MoS Home Affairs himself?”

Priyanka said the President had assured them that he would talk to the government today itself on this matter. “This is the demand of the people and not just of the Congress Party,” she said.