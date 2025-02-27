Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

EU wants to elevate multifaceted partnership with India to new heights

Feb 27, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called on the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen Leyan this evening. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said he appreciates her thoughts on reenergizing India’s engagement with Europe. He said the wide-ranging participation of Indian Ministers and the EU College of Commissioners during this visit stands as testimony to the importance placed on deeper India-EU ties.


Ms Leyen arrived in Delhi this afternoon leading the first visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with the President of the European Commission tomorrow. Our correspondent reports that 22 of the 27 EU Commissioners are on a two-day visit to India.

This is the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and the first visit outside of Europe by the new College of Commissioners that took office in December last year. It will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral relations based on growing convergences. India and Europe have been strategic partners since 2004 and their bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas. The visit of President von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

