Bangladesh army chief upset with Yunus regime over law & order, warns political forces

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka:

Bangladesh army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman has expressed growing dissatisfaction with the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, citing concerns over law and order, governance, and the military’s perceived sidelining. Intelligence sources indicate unease within the army, with fears that the government’s approach is undermining national stability.



A major point of contention is the recent visit of Pakistan’s ISI chief to Dhaka and his meeting with Lt Gen Muhammad Faizur Rahman, ranked fourth in seniority. This was seen as a deliberate snub to Waker-uz-Zaman, who has maintained close ties with the former Sheikh Hasina administration. His concerns also extend to the increasing influence of political groups with links to extremist ideologies, which he believes could destabilize the country further.



On Tuesday, addressing an army event in Dhaka, Zaman issued a stern warning to political forces, cautioning that continued infighting could endanger the country’s freedom. “I am cautioning you – you may say later that I didn’t caution you. If you don’t overcome your differences and work together, if you keep flinging mud at each other, fighting and killing each other, the freedom of this country and its people will be endangered,” he said, speaking in Bengali.



His remarks reflected deep frustration with Bangladesh’s political landscape, where divisions between various factions have created a state of instability. He stressed that political leaders must prioritize national unity and governance over personal rivalries and ideological clashes. Zaman also criticized attacks on the military and reaffirmed the army’s commitment to maintaining order. “We are the only force working for you, standing together– army, navy, and air force. Help us, don’t attack us,” he asserted.

Emphasizing the urgency of elections, he called for a free and fair electoral process by December. “Every time I’ve spoken to Dr. Yunus, he completely agrees that there should be a free, fair, and inclusive election within December or close to that,” he said, adding that Yunus is actively working to keep the country united. The army chief also pointed to worsening law and order, blaming political infighting. “We are busy fighting each other—this creates opportunities for criminals. We are living in chaos, and they know they can get away with committing crimes,” he warned.

While acknowledging misconduct within security agencies, he assured that offenders would be punished but stressed that institutions should not be undermined. “One big reason the police force isn’t functioning is that many officers are jailed. RAB, BGB, DGFI, NSI are in panic,” he added. Zaman’s remarks, the first public comments by a senior military official in months, come amid growing uncertainty over elections. His statements coincided with BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urging Yunus to “govern with a strong hand” and ensure a “neutral national election as soon as possible.”

After Sheikh Hasina fled last August, Zaman briefly took charge before handing power to the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.