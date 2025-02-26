New student group formed in Bangladesh amid chaos

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

A new student organization, “Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad,” formed by some former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement—which played key role in the fall of former premier Sheikh Hasina—was launched on Wednesday amid tensions and clashes at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen.

The group announced its leadership structure, with Abu Bakar Mazumder appointed as convener and Zahid Ahsan as member secretary. Additionally, Tahmid Al Mudassir was named chief organizer, while Ashrefa Khatun was designated as spokesperson. At the same event, the committee for Dhaka University was also unveiled, with Abdul Kader appointed as convener and Mohir Alam as member secretary.

However, the announcement sparked protests as a group of private university students gathered at Madhur Canteen, alleging that they were being excluded from the new student organization. The situation escalated into heated confrontations, further fueling tensions on campus.