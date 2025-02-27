India criticises Pakistan at UNHRC, calls failed state reliant on international aid

WEB DESK

At the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, India strongly criticized Pakistan, calling it a failed state reliant on international aid. Kshitij Tyagi, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, accused Pakistan’s leaders of spreading falsehoods from their military-terrorist complex.

He reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, will always remain an integral part of India, citing the region’s remarkable political, social, and economic progress in recent years.

Tyagi condemned Pakistan for using the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a mouthpiece, stating it was unfortunate that the Council’s time was wasted by a state that thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. He also said that India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people, values that Pakistan would do well to learn from.

This statement followed similar comments by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who also reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir will always be a part of India, dismissing Pakistan’s misinformation campaigns.