US: Trump invites Ukraine President’s to White House to sign rare mineral agreement

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House tomorrow to sign an agreement giving US rights to his country’s rare earth minerals and there will also be a deal on Ukraine war.

In opening remarks at the first meeting of his cabinet at the White House yesterday, President Trump said, it has all been worked out and they are going to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine to stop killing people. He also said that the US has spent more than Europe on helping Ukraine even though they are more directly affected by it. President Trump has spoken to both President Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin and his officials have had discussions with counterparts from the two countries.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said that US and Ukrainian teams are preparing for negotiations tomorrow. Mr Zelenskyy said that he will meet US President Trump where the minerals partnership agreement, support for Ukraine and security guarantees will be on the agenda.