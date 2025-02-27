Gaza ceasefire deal impasse resolved by mediators

Israeli and Hamas have agreed to resolve the latest impasse in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. According to a statement by the Egyptian government’s media office, the agreement between Israel and Hamas has been reached which will see the exchange of the final four bodies of hostages for the 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees that should have been freed last Saturday.

Israel had delayed their release in protest of what it said was the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas and demanding guarantees that future hostage releases would take place without humiliating ceremonies. Hamas said this was a serious violation of the deal.

The 42-day truce between Israel and Hamas is set to expire this weekend unless an agreement is struck to extend it.

