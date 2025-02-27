Bangladesh Youth unveil new political force, National Citizens Party-NCP

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s youth-led political movement has taken a formal shape with the launch of the National Citizens Party (NCP), a new political party formed by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JANAC) and Students Against Discrimination (SAD)—the student movement that played key role in ousting former premier Sheikh Hasina.



During a joint meeting at JANAC’s central office in Dhaka’s Banglamotor on Thursday, the party’s leadership was finalized. Student leader and former information adviser to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Nahid Islam, has been appointed as the convener, while Akhtar Hossain will serve as the member secretary. Other key positions include Nasiruddin Patwari as chief coordinator, Hasnat Abdullah as chief organiser for the southern region, and Sarjis Alam as chief organiser for the northern region.



Sources from the meeting revealed that the positions of senior joint convener and senior joint member secretary remain undecided due to competition among multiple candidates.



The official launch of NCP is set for today at the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue, near the national parliament, where the party’s top leadership will be formally announced. The emergence of NCP signals a significant shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape, with youth-driven leadership stepping into the national arena.