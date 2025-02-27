Bangladesh’s ex-PM Khaleda warns of ‘fascist collaborators,’ calls for early polls

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former PM Khaleda Zia on Thursday warned that “fascist collaborators” are still conspiring to undermine the achievements of the July uprising and urged the interim government to hold early national elections to restore democracy in the country.



In a pre-recorded video address to her party workers, the three-time former premier, who is currently in London for medical treatment, said, “The fascist ruler fled in a mass movement. The people expect that the current interim government will quickly complete the minimum reforms to repair the state and hold an election acceptable to all, restoring the democratic system.” Khaleda, 79, called for unity among her party ranks and the people, adding, “Let us invest all our strength to build a democratic Bangladesh. Let us further accelerate unity. Although I’m in the UK for treatment, I’m always beside you.”



Her son and the Bangladesh Nationaliat Party (BNP) acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, also addressed the gathering of nearly 4,000 party workers and leaders through a virtual platform from London. He urged the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to ensure neutrality, stating, “Concerns over its impartiality have already emerged among the people. I urge the government to be more vigilant in upholding neutrality.”

Tarique further cautioned against what he described as attempts to destroy the national unity that was built on the blood-soaked streets during the uprising, warning BNP supporters to stay alert. He also criticized any delays in holding national elections, rejecting the idea of prioritizing local elections before parliamentary polls. “A smokescreen is being created before the people using issues like reforms and local government elections,” he alleged.

The speech comes as leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (SAD), which played a central role in ousting longtime premier Sheikh Hasina, prepare to launch a new political party—the National Citizens Party (NCP)—on Friday. Reports suggest BNP is wary that the interim government may be stalling national elections to allow SAD leaders to organize politically, with speculation that NCP could emerge as a major force in upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising in the student political landscape. On Wednesday, SAD leaders announced the formation of a new student organization, the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen. However, the announcement led to clashes between students of Dhaka University and private universities, as the latter protested being excluded from key positions in the committee. At least 10 people were injured in the scuffle, further exposing rifts within the student movement.

The Yunus-led interim government has previously stated that elections will be held after necessary reforms, with the Nobel laureate suggesting polls could take place by December. However, BNP and other opposition groups are demanding early elections with minimal reforms, fearing that delays could be used to manipulate the political landscape in favor of new actors.

As political uncertainty looms, BNP has made it clear that it will not participate in what it calls a “local election trap,” emphasizing that national elections should remain the priority. “Through you, I call upon the farmers, workers, common people, Alem-Ulema, Peer-Mashayekh (Islamic scholars and spiritual leaders), and all sections of society to stay vigilant against this conspiracy to destroy national unity and the environment of the national election,” Tarique told his supporters. He urged BNP activists to mobilize and prepare for national elections, framing the upcoming battle as crucial for Bangladesh’s democratic future.