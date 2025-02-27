Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Zelenskyy visits White House for agreement allowing USA to access Ukraine’s rare minerals

Feb 27, 2025
US President Donald Trump has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House tomorrow to sign a significant agreement granting the rights to the USA for Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

The visit will also include a deal regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. During the first meeting of his cabinet at the White House yesterday, Trump stated that the details of the deal had already been worked out, with plans for an agreement involving both Russia and Ukraine. He also highlighted that the U.S. has spent more on aiding Ukraine than European nations, despite their proximity to the conflict. Trump mentioned that he had spoken with both President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin and that U.S. officials had held discussions with their counterparts from both countries.

In a statement, President Zelenskyy confirmed that U.S. and Ukrainian teams were preparing for negotiations tomorrow. He noted that the talks would focus on a partnership agreement related to minerals, as well as support for Ukraine and security guarantees.

