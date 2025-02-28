Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with European Commission President

Feb 28, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen are underway in New Delhi. President von der Leyen arrived in Delhi yesterday for a two-day visit to India, accompanied by 22 EU Commissioners.

This is the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India and marks the first trip outside Europe for the new College of Commissioners, which took office in December last year. The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations based on growing convergences.

The Commissioners of the European Commission travelled to Hyderabad House on a bus powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology. The Bus has been developed and operated in collaboration with Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

India and Europe have been strategic partners since 2004 and their bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas. The ties are multifaceted and cover a broad spectrum of areas including trade, investment, climate change, and science and technology. The EU is India’s largest trading partner in Goods. Bilateral Trade has increased by 90 per cent in the past decade. There are extensive industry collaborations between Indian and European companies in the renewable and hydrogen sector. EU has joined India’s flagship international initiative on solar energy, the International Solar Alliance.

